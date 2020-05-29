Majedie Investments plc (LON:MAJE) to Issue GBX 4.40 Dividend

Majedie Investments plc (LON:MAJE) declared a dividend on Wednesday, May 27th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 4th will be given a dividend of GBX 4.40 ($0.06) per share on Friday, June 19th. This represents a yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

LON MAJE opened at GBX 217.64 ($2.86) on Friday. Majedie Investments has a one year low of GBX 2.24 ($0.03) and a one year high of GBX 303.05 ($3.99). The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 216.68 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 228.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.25, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a current ratio of 3.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.41 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.02.

About Majedie Investments

Majedie Investments PLC is a public fund launched and managed by Majedie Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. Majedie Investments PLC was formed in October 1985 and is based in London, United Kingdom.

