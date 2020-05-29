Majedie Investments plc (LON:MAJE) to Issue GBX 4.40 Dividend

Majedie Investments plc (LON:MAJE) declared a dividend on Wednesday, May 27th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 4th will be given a dividend of GBX 4.40 ($0.06) per share on Friday, June 19th. This represents a yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
LON MAJE opened at GBX 217.64 ($2.86) on Friday. Majedie Investments has a one year low of GBX 2.24 ($0.03) and a one year high of GBX 303.05 ($3.99). The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 216.68 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 228.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.25, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a current ratio of 3.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.41 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.02.
About Majedie Investments
