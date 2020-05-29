Caledonia Investments plc (CLDN) to Issue Dividend of GBX 44.50 on August 6th

Caledonia Investments plc (LON:CLDN) declared a dividend on Wednesday, May 27th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 25th will be paid a dividend of GBX 44.50 ($0.59) per share on Thursday, August 6th. This represents a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 25th. This is a boost from Caledonia Investments’s previous dividend of $16.60. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of Caledonia Investments stock opened at GBX 2,687.16 ($35.35) on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 2,614.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 2,857.59. Caledonia Investments has a one year low of GBX 32.20 ($0.42) and a one year high of GBX 3,691.68 ($48.56). The company has a market cap of $1.49 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.58.

About Caledonia Investments

Caledonia Investments plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm manages separate client-focused equity portfolios. It primarily invests in equity markets. The firm benchmarks the performance of its portfolios against the FTSE All-Share Total Return Index. Caledonia Investments plc was founded in 1928 and is based in London, United Kingdom.

Dividend History for Caledonia Investments (LON:CLDN)

