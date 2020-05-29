UIL Ltd Plans Dividend of GBX 2 (LON:UTL)

UIL Ltd (LON:UTL) announced a dividend on Wednesday, May 27th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be given a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share on Friday, June 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

LON UTL opened at GBX 160 ($2.10) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $137.50 million and a P/E ratio of 2.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.73, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 149.13 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 202.04. UIL has a one year low of GBX 2.46 ($0.03) and a one year high of GBX 384.30 ($5.06).

Get UIL alerts:

UIL Company Profile

UIL Limited is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by ICM Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the infrastructure, utility, and related sectors including water, sewerage, waste, electricity, gas, telecommunications, ports, airports, service, rail, roads, and any business with essential service or monopolistic characteristics.

Featured Article: Economic Bubble

Receive News & Ratings for UIL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UIL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.