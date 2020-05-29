UIL Ltd Plans Dividend of GBX 2 (LON:UTL)

UIL Ltd (LON:UTL) announced a dividend on Wednesday, May 27th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be given a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share on Friday, June 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
LON UTL opened at GBX 160 ($2.10) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $137.50 million and a P/E ratio of 2.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.73, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 149.13 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 202.04. UIL has a one year low of GBX 2.46 ($0.03) and a one year high of GBX 384.30 ($5.06).
