Severn Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SVBI) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.04

Severn Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SVBI) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share by the bank on Friday, June 19th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ:SVBI opened at $6.10 on Friday. Severn Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $4.26 and a fifty-two week high of $9.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $79.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.45 and a beta of 0.76.

Get Severn Bancorp alerts:

Severn Bancorp (NASDAQ:SVBI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. Severn Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.05% and a net margin of 12.86%. The business had revenue of $9.78 million during the quarter.

SVBI has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Severn Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. TheStreet lowered shares of Severn Bancorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th.

About Severn Bancorp

Severn Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Severn Savings Bank, FSB that provides a range of personal and commercial banking products and services in Maryland, Delaware, and Virginia. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Article: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Severn Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Severn Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.