PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $1.18 Million Stock Position in Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fortinet Inc (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 5.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,653 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 635 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $1,178,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the first quarter valued at about $373,000. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in Fortinet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $322,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Fortinet by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,855,147 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $198,057,000 after acquiring an additional 386,796 shares during the period. Cedar Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,077,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Fortinet by 45.0% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 19,314 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,062,000 after purchasing an additional 5,993 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.10% of the company’s stock.

FTNT opened at $134.67 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.20 billion, a PE ratio of 62.93, a PEG ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 0.92. Fortinet Inc has a 1-year low of $68.87 and a 1-year high of $149.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $120.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.74.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.10. Fortinet had a net margin of 16.44% and a return on equity of 32.91%. The company had revenue of $576.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $554.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. Fortinet’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Fortinet Inc will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP John Whittle sold 2,539 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $253,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $189,300. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Michael Xie sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.17, for a total transaction of $4,205,100.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,158,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $863,263,717.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,267 shares of company stock valued at $6,153,955 over the last three months. Insiders own 17.20% of the company’s stock.

FTNT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Fortinet from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Fortinet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Fortinet from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Fortinet from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $123.00 price objective on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Fortinet currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.73.

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, Web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration; FortiSandbox technology that delivers proactive detection and mitigation services; and FortiSIEM family of software solutions, which offers a cloud-ready security information and event management solutions.

