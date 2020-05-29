Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) Shares Acquired by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) by 19.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,770 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,742 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Alexion Pharmaceuticals were worth $967,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals by 172.8% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 491 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the period. Finally, Gs Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Alexion Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. 88.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $114.42 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.07, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.41. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $72.67 and a 1 year high of $134.84. The business has a 50-day moving average of $101.87 and a 200-day moving average of $102.40. The company has a current ratio of 4.35, a quick ratio of 3.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.51. Alexion Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 21.96% and a net margin of 44.83%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.39 EPS. Alexion Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 9.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Alexion Pharmaceuticals news, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker acquired 265,298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $78.76 per share, for a total transaction of $20,894,870.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Nomura Securities lowered their target price on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $165.00 to $133.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $156.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. UBS Group restated a “reduce” rating on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $159.00 to $156.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on shares of Alexion Pharmaceuticals from $141.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $141.91.

About Alexion Pharmaceuticals

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various therapeutic products. The company offers ULTOMIRIS (ALXN1210/ravulizumab-cwvz), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH), a genetic blood disorder; and Soliris (eculizumab), a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of PNH, atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome (aHUS), and generalized myasthenia gravis.

