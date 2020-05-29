Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) Holdings Raised by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,690 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 779 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Ciena were worth $1,182,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Ciena in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Ciena during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Ciena in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in Ciena in the first quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Tobam increased its stake in shares of Ciena by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Tobam now owns 2,508 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. 88.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO James E. Moylan, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.99, for a total value of $87,980.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Scott Mcfeely sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.77, for a total transaction of $50,078.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,731 shares of company stock worth $1,390,404 over the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CIEN. B. Riley downgraded Ciena from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley cut Ciena from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $47.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Ciena in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Ciena from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ciena from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.35.

NYSE CIEN opened at $54.79 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.61, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.13. Ciena Co. has a twelve month low of $30.58 and a twelve month high of $56.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.14. Ciena had a net margin of 7.78% and a return on equity of 14.68%. The business had revenue of $832.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $818.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Ciena Co. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking solutions optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

