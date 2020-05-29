Mackay Shields LLC Buys New Stake in Cloudera Inc (NYSE:CLDR)

Mackay Shields LLC bought a new stake in Cloudera Inc (NYSE:CLDR) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 60,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $476,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cloudera by 1.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,381,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,272,000 after purchasing an additional 274,410 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Cloudera by 40.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,582,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,932,000 after purchasing an additional 1,602,869 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Cloudera by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,123,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,583,000 after purchasing an additional 144,662 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Cloudera by 16.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,982,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,345,000 after purchasing an additional 560,792 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cloudera by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,134,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,458,000 after purchasing an additional 163,159 shares during the last quarter. 74.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Scott Reasoner sold 6,230 shares of Cloudera stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.57, for a total transaction of $47,161.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 88,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $666,288.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 447,291 shares of Cloudera stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.44, for a total transaction of $3,775,136.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,034,911 shares of company stock valued at $8,543,795. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CLDR opened at $9.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.17 and a beta of 0.92. Cloudera Inc has a 52 week low of $4.76 and a 52 week high of $12.22. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.52.

Cloudera (NYSE:CLDR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $211.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.80 million. Cloudera had a negative net margin of 42.38% and a negative return on equity of 17.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 46.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.15) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Cloudera Inc will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

CLDR has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays dropped their price objective on Cloudera from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Cloudera in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Cloudera from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cloudera from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cloudera from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.88.

Cloudera, Inc provides a suite of data analytics and management products in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through two segments, Subscription and Services. It offers Cloudera Enterprise Data Hub that allows companies to execute various analytic functions against a shared set of governed and secures data in public and private clouds, and data centers; Cloudera Data Warehouse, a hybrid cloud solution for self-service analytics; Cloudera Data Science and Engineering enables users to streamline, simplify, and scale big data processing; and Cloudera Operational DB that enables stream processing and real-time analytics on continuously changing data.

