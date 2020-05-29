Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (NASDAQ:GLDD) Shares Sold by Mackay Shields LLC

Mackay Shields LLC lessened its stake in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (NASDAQ:GLDD) by 78.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 65,263 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 243,100 shares during the quarter. Mackay Shields LLC owned about 0.10% of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock worth $541,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,676,639 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $38,816,000 after buying an additional 160,969 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,186,030 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,744,000 after acquiring an additional 135,240 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 105.7% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,151,738 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,437,000 after acquiring an additional 2,133,585 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,209,101 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,029,000 after acquiring an additional 183,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walthausen & Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 1,286,237 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $14,573,000 after acquiring an additional 29,760 shares during the period. 88.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GLDD opened at $9.25 on Friday. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. has a twelve month low of $6.75 and a twelve month high of $11.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $613.61 million, a P/E ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.76.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The construction company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $217.70 million for the quarter. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock had a return on equity of 25.15% and a net margin of 8.98%.

In other Great Lakes Dredge & Dock news, Director Ryan Levenson sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.87, for a total transaction of $62,960.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 35,816 shares in the company, valued at $281,871.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 60,461 shares of company stock valued at $536,379. 2.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

GLDD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub raised Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine downgraded Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Noble Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.80 price objective on shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation provides dredging services in the United States and internationally. The company is involved in capital dredging that consists of port expansion projects, coastal restoration and land reclamations, trench digging for pipelines, tunnels and cables, and other dredging related to the construction of breakwaters, jetties, canals, and other marine structures.

