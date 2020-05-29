Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Purchases 6,635 Shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) by 38.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 23,725 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,635 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in EQT were worth $168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC boosted its position in EQT by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 45,600 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 1,742 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC boosted its position in EQT by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 135,973 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,482,000 after purchasing an additional 1,983 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in EQT by 4.8% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 44,026 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 2,010 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc. boosted its position in EQT by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 27,689 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 2,408 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in EQT by 196.1% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,027 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,667 shares during the period. 98.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on EQT. MKM Partners raised shares of EQT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of EQT from $10.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Tudor Pickering downgraded EQT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of EQT in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on EQT from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.68.

EQT stock opened at $13.37 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of 101.21 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.39. EQT Co. has a 52 week low of $4.21 and a 52 week high of $18.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $963.18 million. EQT had a positive return on equity of 0.35% and a negative net margin of 36.06%. EQT’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that EQT Co. will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. It produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil. As of December 31, 2018, this segment had 21.8 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 1.4 million gross acres.

