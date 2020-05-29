ZEON Network Price Hits $0.0009 on Top Exchanges (ZEON)

ZEON Network (CURRENCY:ZEON) traded 15% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on May 29th. Over the last seven days, ZEON Network has traded 26.3% lower against the dollar. ZEON Network has a market cap of $22.08 million and $95,390.00 worth of ZEON Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZEON Network token can currently be bought for about $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular exchanges including Hotbit, IDEX, BitMart and P2PB2B.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010614 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002100 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $189.84 or 0.02009077 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.24 or 0.00076663 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.87 or 0.00178554 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.03 or 0.00042673 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0676 or 0.00000715 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000159 BTC.

About ZEON Network

ZEON Network’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 25,631,716,490 tokens. ZEON Network’s official message board is medium.com/zeon-network . The Reddit community for ZEON Network is /r/ZeonNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ZEON Network’s official Twitter account is @zeon_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ZEON Network is zeon.network

Buying and Selling ZEON Network

ZEON Network can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Hotbit, P2PB2B and BitMart. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZEON Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZEON Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZEON Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

