ERC20 Price Hits $0.0550 on Top Exchanges (ERC20)

ERC20 (CURRENCY:ERC20) traded 5.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on May 29th. In the last week, ERC20 has traded up 18.3% against the U.S. dollar. ERC20 has a market cap of $62.46 million and $89,099.00 worth of ERC20 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ERC20 token can currently be purchased for $0.0550 or 0.00000583 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get ERC20 alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0801 or 0.00000847 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.96 or 0.00041912 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $351.74 or 0.03722457 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.20 or 0.00055069 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002224 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00030937 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003316 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00004366 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010612 BTC.

ERC20 Profile

ERC20 is a token. It was first traded on October 21st, 2017. ERC20’s total supply is 12,999,999,996 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,134,682,774 tokens. ERC20’s official Twitter account is @ERC20project and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ERC20 is belance.io

Buying and Selling ERC20

ERC20 can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ERC20 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ERC20 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ERC20 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ERC20 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ERC20 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.