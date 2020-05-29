RWE AG (FRA:RWE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

RWE AG (FRA:RWE) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eighteen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and thirteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €29.51 ($34.32).

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a €25.50 ($29.65) price objective on RWE and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €37.00 ($43.02) price objective on RWE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank set a €30.00 ($34.88) price objective on RWE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. UBS Group set a €27.00 ($31.40) price objective on RWE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €30.00 ($34.88) price objective on RWE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th.

RWE stock opened at €29.76 ($34.60) on Friday. RWE has a one year low of €14.35 ($16.69) and a one year high of €23.28 ($27.07). The business has a fifty day moving average price of €26.53 and a 200-day moving average price of €27.69.

RWE Aktiengesellschaft supplies electricity and gas. It operates through four segments: Lignite & Nuclear; European Power; Supply & Trading; and Innogy. The company operates power stations based on lignite, coal, gas, nuclear power, renewable energies, and hydro and biomass; and operates and maintains solar farms, as well as generates heat.

