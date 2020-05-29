Insider Selling: Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) Insider Sells $20,110.00 in Stock

Posted by on May 29th, 2020

Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) insider Jami Lynn Coulter sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.11, for a total transaction of $20,110.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 32,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $648,346.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Jami Lynn Coulter also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Thursday, May 21st, Jami Lynn Coulter sold 2,000 shares of Builders FirstSource stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.67, for a total transaction of $37,340.00.

NASDAQ:BLDR opened at $20.66 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of 10.66 and a beta of 2.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.37 and its 200 day moving average is $21.51. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.00 and a 12 month high of $28.43.

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.06. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 31.26%. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. Builders FirstSource’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BLDR. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in Builders FirstSource during the 1st quarter valued at $21,676,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Builders FirstSource during the 4th quarter valued at $38,100,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 51.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,126,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,862,000 after acquiring an additional 1,394,719 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 554.1% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,024,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,524,000 after acquiring an additional 867,500 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 110.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,529,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,878,000 after acquiring an additional 802,934 shares during the period. 98.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BLDR. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price (down from $33.00) on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. ValuEngine upgraded Builders FirstSource from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research note on Sunday, May 3rd. B. Riley cut their price target on Builders FirstSource from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Builders FirstSource from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Builders FirstSource presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.50.

Builders FirstSource Company Profile

Builders FirstSource, Inc manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, Southeast, South, and West. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand name.

Featured Article: How can investors invest in the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR)

