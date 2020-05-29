Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc (NYSE:BXMT) Stock Holdings Lessened by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. reduced its holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc (NYSE:BXMT) by 37.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,800 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust were worth $210,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BXMT. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 88.5% in the 1st quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,678 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. Arden Trust Co bought a new stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 162.9% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.01% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on BXMT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $40.50 to $25.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $13.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from $37.50 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.58.

BXMT stock opened at $24.57 on Friday. Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc has a 52 week low of $12.67 and a 52 week high of $40.62. The company has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.43.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64. The company had revenue of $100.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $105.82 million. Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a net margin of 23.36% and a return on equity of 8.48%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Company Profile

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company operates as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to U.S. federal income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

