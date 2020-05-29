Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for Store Capital Corp (NYSE:STOR) Reduced by Capital One Financial

Store Capital Corp (NYSE:STOR) – Equities research analysts at Capital One Financial cut their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Store Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, May 28th. Capital One Financial analyst C. Lucas now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.46 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.49. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Store Capital’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.44 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $1.84 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently commented on STOR. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Store Capital from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on shares of Store Capital from $39.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Store Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Store Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Mizuho lowered shares of Store Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.13.

NYSE STOR opened at $20.13 on Friday. Store Capital has a 1-year low of $13.00 and a 1-year high of $40.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a PE ratio of 15.60 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.55.

Store Capital (NYSE:STOR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.23). Store Capital had a return on equity of 6.90% and a net margin of 43.97%. The firm had revenue of $177.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis.

In related news, EVP Andrew Rosivach purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $32.10 per share, with a total value of $321,000.00. Also, Director Joseph M. Donovan purchased 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.24 per share, with a total value of $145,920.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 76,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,400,722.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 32,135 shares of company stock valued at $811,558. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in STOR. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in Store Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Store Capital by 516.9% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Store Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Bamco Inc. NY bought a new position in Store Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Store Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 92.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in 2,255 property locations, substantially all of which are profit centers, in 49 states.

