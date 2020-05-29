Greenlane Rnwbl (CVE:GRN) Forecasted to Earn Q2 2020 Earnings of ($0.01) Per Share

Greenlane Rnwbl (CVE:GRN) – Stock analysts at Beacon Securities issued their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for Greenlane Rnwbl in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, May 27th. Beacon Securities analyst A. Shaath expects that the company will earn ($0.01) per share for the quarter. Beacon Securities also issued estimates for Greenlane Rnwbl’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.00 EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at $0.00 EPS.

Get Greenlane Rnwbl alerts:

Separately, Canaccord Genuity set a C$0.80 price objective on shares of Greenlane Rnwbl and gave the stock a “speculative buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th.

CVE GRN opened at C$0.38 on Friday. Greenlane Rnwbl has a twelve month low of C$0.15 and a twelve month high of C$0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 153.13, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $37.93 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.39.

Greenlane Rnwbl (CVE:GRN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$3.26 million for the quarter.

Greenlane Rnwbl Company Profile

Greenlane Renewables Inc provides biogas upgrading systems worldwide. The company's systems produce clean renewable natural gas from organic waste sources, including landfills, wastewater treatment plants, dairy farms, and food waste for either injection into the natural gas grid or for direct use as vehicle fuel.

Recommended Story: G-20

Receive News & Ratings for Greenlane Rnwbl Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenlane Rnwbl and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.