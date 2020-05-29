3,142 Shares in Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:IART) Purchased by Aigen Investment Management LP

Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:IART) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,142 shares of the life sciences company’s stock, valued at approximately $140,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in Integra Lifesciences by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,120,953 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $531,569,000 after purchasing an additional 65,402 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Integra Lifesciences by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,066,660 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $353,565,000 after acquiring an additional 387,900 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in Integra Lifesciences by 33.7% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,312,847 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $251,353,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086,385 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC raised its stake in Integra Lifesciences by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,195,368 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $69,666,000 after acquiring an additional 202,823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Integra Lifesciences by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 845,539 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $49,278,000 after acquiring an additional 13,464 shares in the last quarter. 83.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Integra Lifesciences alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on IART shares. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on Integra Lifesciences from $62.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 6th. SunTrust Banks started coverage on Integra Lifesciences in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler reissued a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of Integra Lifesciences in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. BidaskClub downgraded Integra Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Integra Lifesciences in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.67.

Integra Lifesciences stock opened at $52.16 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $49.26 and a 200-day moving average of $53.53. Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp has a 1 year low of $34.21 and a 1 year high of $65.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 4.09 and a quick ratio of 2.72. The company has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.11.

Integra Lifesciences (NASDAQ:IART) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The life sciences company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $354.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $353.15 million. Integra Lifesciences had a net margin of 1.76% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

In other Integra Lifesciences news, Director Stuart Essig sold 11,626 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.40, for a total transaction of $609,202.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,024,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,700,096.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 60,520 shares of company stock valued at $3,155,581 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Integra Lifesciences Company Profile

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets surgical implants and medical instruments for use in neurosurgery, extremity reconstruction, orthopedics, and general surgery. The company operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical, and Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies.

Recommended Story: Call Option Volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IART? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:IART).

Receive News & Ratings for Integra Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integra Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.