Trexquant Investment LP Buys 13,421 Shares of Allogene Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ALLO)

Posted by on May 29th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Trexquant Investment LP increased its stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ALLO) by 95.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,481 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,421 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Allogene Therapeutics were worth $534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Allogene Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Allogene Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Allogene Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Stralem & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Allogene Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Allogene Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. 57.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ALLO stock opened at $46.54 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $33.62 and a 200-day moving average of $27.22. The company has a market cap of $6.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.39 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 18.81 and a quick ratio of 18.81. Allogene Therapeutics Inc has a one year low of $17.43 and a one year high of $55.00.

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58). As a group, research analysts expect that Allogene Therapeutics Inc will post -2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ALLO shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Allogene Therapeutics from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Allogene Therapeutics from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. SunTrust Banks downgraded shares of Allogene Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, May 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Allogene Therapeutics from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.58.

In other Allogene Therapeutics news, CEO David D. Chang sold 20,335 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.31, for a total transaction of $392,668.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,215,426 shares in the company, valued at $42,779,876.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Eric Thomas Schmidt sold 5,450 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.73, for a total transaction of $107,528.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 47,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $932,380.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,535 shares of company stock valued at $572,160 in the last 90 days. 36.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Allogene Therapeutics

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops and commercializes genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing UCART19, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of pediatric and adult patients with R/R CD19 positive B-cell ALL; and ALLO-501, an allogeneic CAR T cell product candidate targeting CD19 to treat R/R non-Hodgkin lymphoma.

Recommended Story: Economic Bubble

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO)

Receive News & Ratings for Allogene Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allogene Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Insider Selling: Builders FirstSource, Inc. Insider Sells $20,110.00 in Stock
Insider Selling: Builders FirstSource, Inc. Insider Sells $20,110.00 in Stock
Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc Stock Holdings Lessened by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.
Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc Stock Holdings Lessened by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.
Mackay Shields LLC Purchases New Holdings in MarineMax Inc
Mackay Shields LLC Purchases New Holdings in MarineMax Inc
Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for Store Capital Corp Reduced by Capital One Financial
Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for Store Capital Corp Reduced by Capital One Financial
Greenlane Rnwbl Forecasted to Earn Q2 2020 Earnings of Per Share
Greenlane Rnwbl Forecasted to Earn Q2 2020 Earnings of Per Share
3,142 Shares in Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp Purchased by Aigen Investment Management LP
3,142 Shares in Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp Purchased by Aigen Investment Management LP


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report