Trexquant Investment LP Buys 13,421 Shares of Allogene Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ALLO)

Trexquant Investment LP increased its stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ALLO) by 95.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,481 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,421 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Allogene Therapeutics were worth $534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Allogene Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Allogene Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Allogene Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Stralem & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Allogene Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Allogene Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. 57.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Allogene Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of ALLO stock opened at $46.54 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $33.62 and a 200-day moving average of $27.22. The company has a market cap of $6.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.39 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 18.81 and a quick ratio of 18.81. Allogene Therapeutics Inc has a one year low of $17.43 and a one year high of $55.00.

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58). As a group, research analysts expect that Allogene Therapeutics Inc will post -2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ALLO shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Allogene Therapeutics from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Allogene Therapeutics from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. SunTrust Banks downgraded shares of Allogene Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, May 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Allogene Therapeutics from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.58.

In other Allogene Therapeutics news, CEO David D. Chang sold 20,335 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.31, for a total transaction of $392,668.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,215,426 shares in the company, valued at $42,779,876.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Eric Thomas Schmidt sold 5,450 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.73, for a total transaction of $107,528.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 47,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $932,380.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,535 shares of company stock valued at $572,160 in the last 90 days. 36.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Allogene Therapeutics

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops and commercializes genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing UCART19, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of pediatric and adult patients with R/R CD19 positive B-cell ALL; and ALLO-501, an allogeneic CAR T cell product candidate targeting CD19 to treat R/R non-Hodgkin lymphoma.

Recommended Story: Economic Bubble

Receive News & Ratings for Allogene Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allogene Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.