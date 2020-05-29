Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Sells 3,731 Shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc (NYSE:SOI)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc (NYSE:SOI) by 12.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,465 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,731 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure were worth $139,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new position in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 457.1% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 3,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 2,523 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure during the first quarter worth approximately $64,000. 59.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure stock opened at $6.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 4.06 and a quick ratio of 3.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.81. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc has a 52-week low of $4.50 and a 52-week high of $16.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $305.19 million, a P/E ratio of 11.23 and a beta of 2.28.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (NYSE:SOI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.15. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure had a return on equity of 16.64% and a net margin of 8.79%. The firm had revenue of $47.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.19 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 1st. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.13%. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.82%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Cowen cut their price target on Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from $18.00 to $16.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 21st. Piper Sandler lowered Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $8.50 in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Imperial Capital upped their price target on Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, B. Riley cut their price target on Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from $16.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.06.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc manufactures and rents mobile proppant and chemical management systems to unload, store, and deliver proppant and chemicals at oil and natural gas well sites in the United States. Its systems to transfer large quantities of proppant and chemicals to the well sites.

