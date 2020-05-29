Pi Financial Comments on Hamilton Thorne Ltd’s Q1 2020 Earnings (CVE:HTL)

Hamilton Thorne Ltd (CVE:HTL) – Stock analysts at Pi Financial issued their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Hamilton Thorne in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 26th. Pi Financial analyst D. Schilling expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.00 for the quarter. Pi Financial has a “Buy” rating and a $1.45 price objective on the stock. Pi Financial also issued estimates for Hamilton Thorne’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.00 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.00 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.03 EPS.

Hamilton Thorne stock opened at C$1.22 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$1.13 and its 200 day moving average price is C$1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $161.69 million and a PE ratio of 203.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.57, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.92. Hamilton Thorne has a one year low of C$0.86 and a one year high of C$1.50.

In related news, Director Robert J. Potter sold 137,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.15, for a total transaction of C$157,895.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$25,300. Insiders have sold a total of 159,843 shares of company stock worth $185,419 over the last three months.

About Hamilton Thorne

Hamilton Thorne Ltd., together with its subsidiary, Hamilton Thorne, Inc, develops, manufactures, and sells precision laser devices and advanced image analysis systems for living cell applications in the fertility, stem cell, and developmental biology research markets. The company offers clinical lasers, such as LYKOS and ZILOS-tk lasers, as well as clinical laser software and hardware for clinical assisted reproduction; and research lasers, including XYRCOS and XYClone lasers for stem cell research, gene targeting, knock out mouse production, SCNT, ICSI, IVF, and assisted hatching applications, as well as Stiletto lasers for isolation of cells of interest, ablation of unwanted cells, and precision scoring of cell colonies.

