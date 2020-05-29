PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Cuts Position in Solaredge Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SEDG)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lessened its position in shares of Solaredge Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:SEDG) by 11.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,943 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,931 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Solaredge Technologies were worth $1,223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in Solaredge Technologies by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 18,145 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,672,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. grew its holdings in Solaredge Technologies by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 4,288 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Solaredge Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Solaredge Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Solaredge Technologies by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 18,164 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,727,000 after buying an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SEDG stock opened at $135.29 on Friday. Solaredge Technologies Inc has a 52-week low of $52.03 and a 52-week high of $143.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $110.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.71.

Solaredge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.07). Solaredge Technologies had a return on equity of 21.94% and a net margin of 10.71%. The business had revenue of $431.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $422.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. Solaredge Technologies’s revenue was up 58.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Solaredge Technologies Inc will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

SEDG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Johnson Rice initiated coverage on Solaredge Technologies in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “accumulate” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity lowered Solaredge Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $156.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Solaredge Technologies from $131.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Solaredge Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on Solaredge Technologies from $130.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Solaredge Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.00.

In other Solaredge Technologies news, VP Rachel Prishkolnik sold 7,833 shares of Solaredge Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.43, for a total transaction of $630,008.19. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 39,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,185,269.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Doron Inbar sold 11,667 shares of Solaredge Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.85, for a total value of $1,596,628.95. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 37,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,115,316.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 127,670 shares of company stock valued at $13,353,887. 7.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Solaredge Technologies Company Profile

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. Its SolarEdge system consists of power optimizers, inverters, communication and smart energy management solutions, and a cloud based monitoring platform.

