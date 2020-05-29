PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $1.22 Million Position in Quanta Services Inc (NYSE:PWR)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of Quanta Services Inc (NYSE:PWR) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 38,572 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 682 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $1,224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Quanta Services by 9.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,817,414 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $438,426,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201,086 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Quanta Services by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,686,679 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $191,028,000 after purchasing an additional 122,572 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Quanta Services by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,160,603 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $169,379,000 after purchasing an additional 160,464 shares during the period. Lyrical Asset Management LP grew its holdings in Quanta Services by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 4,040,594 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $164,493,000 after purchasing an additional 41,038 shares during the period. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in Quanta Services by 21.2% during the first quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 3,155,183 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $100,114,000 after purchasing an additional 552,598 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.91% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Donald Wayne sold 1,295 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.73, for a total transaction of $48,860.35. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,257 shares in the company, valued at $1,330,246.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PWR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $50.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Quanta Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.75.

Shares of PWR stock opened at $36.61 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a PE ratio of 16.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.15. Quanta Services Inc has a 12 month low of $23.77 and a 12 month high of $44.09.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The construction company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. Quanta Services had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 9.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Quanta Services Inc will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States, Canada, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. Its Electric Power Infrastructure Services segment designs, installs, upgrades, repairs, and maintains electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure, and substation facilities, as well as provides other engineering and technical services; designs, installs, maintains, and repairs commercial and industrial wiring; and operates a postsecondary educational institution.

