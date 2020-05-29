PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $1.22 Million Holdings in Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Community Bank System, Inc. (NYSE:CBU) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 20,681 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Community Bank System were worth $1,217,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CBU. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Community Bank System in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Community Bank System by 78.6% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 509 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new position in shares of Community Bank System in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. MBE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Community Bank System in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Community Bank System by 143.0% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 695 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.81% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CBU. Hovde Group cut shares of Community Bank System from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Community Bank System from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd.

In other news, Director R Kallet Michael sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.07, for a total value of $201,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 46,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,146,186.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, COO Scott Allen Kingsley sold 4,459 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.38, for a total transaction of $269,234.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 55,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,329,051.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 12,503 shares of company stock valued at $776,464 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

CBU opened at $60.48 on Friday. Community Bank System, Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.01 and a twelve month high of $72.63. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.96 and a beta of 0.80.

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $148.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.74 million. Community Bank System had a net margin of 26.82% and a return on equity of 9.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Community Bank System, Inc. will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. Community Bank System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.85%.

Community Bank System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank, N.A. that provides various banking and other financial services to retail, commercial, and municipal customers. It operates through three segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The company offers various deposits products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits.

