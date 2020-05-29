Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Purchased by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 306,801 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,361 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up about 0.8% of PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $598,178,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Orser Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 1,472 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,719,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 80,550 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $148,849,000 after purchasing an additional 979 shares in the last quarter. TLW Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. TLW Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,128 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,780,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Mondrian Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,283,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 2,207 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $4,078,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $2,401.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $1,202.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 114.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2,339.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,993.99. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,626.03 and a 52 week high of $2,525.45.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.36 by ($1.35). The company had revenue of $75.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.15 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 3.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $7.09 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 19.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,256.50, for a total value of $15,671,392.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,105 shares in the company, valued at $210,091,432.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Indra K. Nooyi acquired 100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1,930.41 per share, for a total transaction of $193,041.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $679,504.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,497 shares of company stock worth $21,605,827 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AMZN shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $2,800.00 to $2,760.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,650.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Edward Jones raised shares of Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Amazon.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,538.89.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

