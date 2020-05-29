Summit Asset Management LLC Increases Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Summit Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 11.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 789 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 81 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises about 0.8% of Summit Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Summit Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,538,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. increased its position in Amazon.com by 142.9% during the first quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 17 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Sailer Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $2,401.10 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,202.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2,339.09 and a 200 day moving average of $1,993.99. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,626.03 and a 1 year high of $2,525.45.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $5.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.36 by ($1.35). The firm had revenue of $75.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.15 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 3.56%. The business’s revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $7.09 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 19.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Patricia Q. Stonesifer sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,329.44, for a total transaction of $5,124,768.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,820,248.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Indra K. Nooyi bought 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1,930.41 per share, for a total transaction of $193,041.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 352 shares in the company, valued at $679,504.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,497 shares of company stock valued at $21,605,827 in the last 90 days. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on AMZN. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,650.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Wedbush upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,325.00 to $2,750.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, May 4th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $2,450.00 to $2,770.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating and set a $2,725.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,538.89.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

