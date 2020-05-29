Summit Asset Management LLC Increases Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Summit Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 11.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 789 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 81 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises about 0.8% of Summit Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Summit Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,538,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. increased its position in Amazon.com by 142.9% during the first quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 17 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Sailer Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.58% of the company’s stock.
Shares of AMZN stock opened at $2,401.10 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,202.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2,339.09 and a 200 day moving average of $1,993.99. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,626.03 and a 1 year high of $2,525.45.
In other news, Director Patricia Q. Stonesifer sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,329.44, for a total transaction of $5,124,768.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,820,248.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Indra K. Nooyi bought 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1,930.41 per share, for a total transaction of $193,041.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 352 shares in the company, valued at $679,504.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,497 shares of company stock valued at $21,605,827 in the last 90 days. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
A number of research firms recently commented on AMZN. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,650.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Wedbush upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $2,325.00 to $2,750.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, May 4th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $2,450.00 to $2,770.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating and set a $2,725.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,538.89.
Amazon.com Company Profile
Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.
Read More: Are sell-side analysts objective?
Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.