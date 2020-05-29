Swiss National Bank Buys 400 Shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) by 0.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 124,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in AGCO were worth $5,883,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AGCO by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,429,878 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $303,810,000 after purchasing an additional 203,221 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AGCO by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,865,966 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $182,667,000 after purchasing an additional 632,157 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of AGCO by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,641,672 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $126,819,000 after purchasing an additional 87,873 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of AGCO by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 783,615 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,534,000 after purchasing an additional 127,294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of AGCO in the 4th quarter worth $55,835,000. 78.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AGCO alerts:

Shares of AGCO stock opened at $57.71 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.83. AGCO Co. has a 52 week low of $35.33 and a 52 week high of $81.39. The company has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.07, a PEG ratio of 7.52 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.44. AGCO had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 1.39%. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that AGCO Co. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. AGCO’s payout ratio is 14.41%.

A number of analysts have commented on AGCO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on AGCO from $62.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. TheStreet lowered AGCO from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. UBS Group reduced their target price on AGCO from $79.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Stephens cut their price objective on AGCO from $88.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, ValuEngine raised AGCO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. AGCO has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.86.

In other news, CAO Lara Thrush Long sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.55, for a total value of $124,410.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,494 shares in the company, valued at $197,585.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 17.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About AGCO

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. The company offers high horsepower tractors for larger farms, primarily for row crop production; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, and residential uses.

Featured Article: Net Asset Value

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO).

Receive News & Ratings for AGCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.