Coty Inc (NYSE:COTY) Shares Acquired by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Coty Inc (NYSE:COTY) by 22.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,166,129 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 214,900 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.15% of Coty worth $6,017,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. World Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Coty by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 22,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its position in shares of Coty by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 129,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,461,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Coty by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 19,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,374 shares during the last quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Coty by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 14,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Coty by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 32,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,790 shares during the last quarter. 34.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:COTY opened at $4.19 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.82. Coty Inc has a one year low of $3.02 and a one year high of $13.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.04, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.06.

Coty (NYSE:COTY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.07). Coty had a negative net margin of 38.33% and a positive return on equity of 7.26%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.13 earnings per share. Coty’s quarterly revenue was down 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Coty Inc will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on COTY. Cfra lifted their price objective on shares of Coty from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Coty in a research report on Sunday, March 22nd. DA Davidson cut shares of Coty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Coty from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Coty from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Coty currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.25.

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. It operates in three segments: Luxury, Consumer Beauty, and Professional Beauty. The Luxury segment offers prestige fragrances, and skincare and cosmetics products through various retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, and duty-free shops under the Alexander McQueen, Balenciaga, Burberry, Bottega Veneta, Calvin Klein, Cavalli, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Lacoste, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, philosophy, Stella McCartney, and Tiffany & Co brands.

