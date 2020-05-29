Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc (NYSE:MUFG) Shares Purchased by Hancock Whitney Corp

Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc (NYSE:MUFG) by 87.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,874 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,186 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group were worth $80,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 15,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 1,899 shares in the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 2,013,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,935,000 after buying an additional 14,587 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 60,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 5,126 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 195,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after buying an additional 25,039 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 268.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 5,353 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MUFG opened at $4.27 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.69. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc has a 12-month low of $3.32 and a 12-month high of $5.54. The company has a market cap of $57.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 1.24.

Separately, ValuEngine cut Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Company Profile

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc, a bank holding company, provides financial services in Japan and internationally. Its Retail Banking Business Group segment offers a range of products and services, such as bank deposits, loans, asset management and administration services, investment products, and settlement services.

Read More: How to invest using market indexes

Receive News & Ratings for Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.