Hancock Whitney Corp Has $92,000 Position in City Office REIT Inc (NYSE:CIO)

Hancock Whitney Corp raised its stake in City Office REIT Inc (NYSE:CIO) by 20.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,762 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,201 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in City Office REIT were worth $92,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of City Office REIT in the first quarter valued at $31,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of City Office REIT in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of City Office REIT by 48.7% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,053 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of City Office REIT in the fourth quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new stake in shares of City Office REIT in the first quarter valued at about $86,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

Get City Office REIT alerts:

In related news, Director Stephen B. Shraiberg bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.01 per share, with a total value of $80,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 96,711 shares in the company, valued at approximately $774,655.11. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO James Thomas Farrar bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.14 per share, for a total transaction of $107,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 299,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,135,038.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 30,000 shares of company stock worth $225,600. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CIO. Compass Point cut shares of City Office REIT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of City Office REIT from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. TheStreet cut shares of City Office REIT from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of City Office REIT from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of City Office REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.17.

Shares of CIO stock opened at $9.53 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $457.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -105.88 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.89 and its 200 day moving average is $11.40. City Office REIT Inc has a twelve month low of $6.50 and a twelve month high of $14.50. The company has a quick ratio of 7.23, a current ratio of 7.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70.

City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.27). City Office REIT had a return on equity of 1.01% and a net margin of 2.33%. The firm had revenue of $40.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.35 million. Equities research analysts expect that City Office REIT Inc will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

City Office REIT Company Profile

City Office REIT, Inc (NYSE: CIO) invests in high-quality office properties in 18-hour cities with strong economic fundamentals, primarily in the Southern and Western United States. At December 31, 2018, CIO owned office complexes comprising 5.7 million square feet of net rentable area (?NRA?).

Featured Article: How do taxes affect a CDs total return?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for City Office REIT Inc (NYSE:CIO).

Receive News & Ratings for City Office REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for City Office REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.