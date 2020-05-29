Trexquant Investment LP Invests $541,000 in Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA)

Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 14,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $541,000. Trexquant Investment LP owned 0.07% of Ingles Markets at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Ingles Markets by 3,579.2% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 883 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ingles Markets by 66.6% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 913 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Ingles Markets in the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ingles Markets in the 1st quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, Anderson Fisher LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ingles Markets in the 4th quarter worth about $82,000. 66.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on IMKTA shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ingles Markets from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ingles Markets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Ingles Markets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd.

Shares of Ingles Markets stock opened at $42.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a 50-day moving average of $40.01 and a 200 day moving average of $41.12. The firm has a market cap of $872.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.35, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.65. Ingles Markets, Incorporated has a 1 year low of $29.17 and a 1 year high of $49.14.

About Ingles Markets

Ingles Markets, Incorporated operates a chain of supermarkets in the southeast United States. Its supermarkets offer various food products, including grocery, meat and dairy products, produce, frozen foods, and other perishables; and non-food products, such as fuel centers, pharmacies, health and beauty care products, and general merchandise, as well as private label items.

