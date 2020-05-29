Trexquant Investment LP Purchases 2,743 Shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)

Trexquant Investment LP lifted its position in shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) by 35.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 10,421 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,743 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Manhattan Associates were worth $519,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 111.5% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 332 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates during the first quarter valued at approximately $84,000.

Shares of MANH stock opened at $89.15 on Friday. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.20 and a 1 year high of $91.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $67.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company has a market cap of $5.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.04 and a beta of 1.95.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The software maker reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.07. Manhattan Associates had a net margin of 14.01% and a return on equity of 58.45%. The firm had revenue of $153.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.55 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Bruce Richards sold 5,000 shares of Manhattan Associates stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.18, for a total transaction of $355,900.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 39,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,783,351.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John J. Huntz, Jr. sold 2,500 shares of Manhattan Associates stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.95, for a total transaction of $222,375.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 67,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,996,297.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

MANH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Manhattan Associates from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Manhattan Associates in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of Manhattan Associates from $80.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Cfra downgraded shares of Manhattan Associates from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.20.

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations for retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, logistics providers, and other organizations. The company offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and store omni-channel solutions.

