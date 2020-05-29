Trexquant Investment LP Takes $551,000 Position in Ship Finance International Limited (NYSE:SFL)

Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ship Finance International Limited (NYSE:SFL) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 58,194 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $551,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ship Finance International by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 22,486 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Ship Finance International by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 35,755 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $520,000 after buying an additional 844 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in Ship Finance International by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 26,073 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 1,281 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Ship Finance International by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,596 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 1,591 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Ship Finance International by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,033 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 1,663 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.92% of the company’s stock.

Ship Finance International stock opened at $10.03 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. Ship Finance International Limited has a 12 month low of $6.33 and a 12 month high of $15.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.33. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of -34.59 and a beta of 1.23.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 18th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 17th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.97%. Ship Finance International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 128.44%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SFL. BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of Ship Finance International from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 9th. DNB Markets downgraded shares of Ship Finance International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.70 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 9th. Pareto Securities downgraded shares of Ship Finance International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ship Finance International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 23rd. Finally, B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Ship Finance International from $15.50 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.28.

Ship Finance International Ltd. engages in the ownership and operation of vessels and offshore related assets. It also involves in the charter, purchase, and sale of assets. Its assets include oil tankers, dry bulk carriers, container vessels, car carriers, jack-up drilling rig, ultra-deepwater drilling units, offshore supply vessels, and chemical tankers.

