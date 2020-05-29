Commerce Bank Increases Stake in IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP)

Commerce Bank increased its position in IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) by 30.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,415 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 805 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in IPG Photonics were worth $377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp increased its holdings in IPG Photonics by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,450,925 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $210,268,000 after acquiring an additional 28,588 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in IPG Photonics by 31.3% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,099,658 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $159,362,000 after acquiring an additional 262,257 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in IPG Photonics by 652.4% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,052,316 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $116,049,000 after buying an additional 912,463 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in IPG Photonics by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 643,166 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $93,207,000 after buying an additional 7,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in IPG Photonics by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 615,351 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $89,014,000 after buying an additional 16,188 shares in the last quarter. 65.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IPGP opened at $152.17 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.19 billion, a PE ratio of 50.55 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 9.59, a quick ratio of 7.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $133.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $134.03. IPG Photonics Co. has a 12-month low of $98.04 and a 12-month high of $166.49.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $249.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.74 million. IPG Photonics had a return on equity of 8.57% and a net margin of 12.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.02 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that IPG Photonics Co. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Trevor Ness sold 1,755 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.16, for a total value of $254,755.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 24,141 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,504,307.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Angelo P. Lopresti sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $640,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 42,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,820,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,055 shares of company stock valued at $7,826,126 in the last 90 days. 33.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

IPGP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James lowered IPG Photonics from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. DA Davidson lifted their target price on IPG Photonics from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of IPG Photonics in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Citigroup lifted their target price on IPG Photonics from $168.10 to $173.80 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, BidaskClub raised IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $152.48.

IPG Photonics Corporation develops and manufactures a range of high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include low, medium, and high power lasers; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; laser diode chips and packaged laser diodes; and high power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

