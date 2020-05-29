Passage Bio (NASDAQ:LYRA) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2020 Earnings of ($0.67) Per Share

Passage Bio (NASDAQ:LYRA) – Stock analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Passage Bio in a research report issued on Tuesday, May 26th. William Blair analyst T. Lugo expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.67) for the quarter. William Blair has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Passage Bio’s Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.47) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.51) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.50) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($2.10) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.07) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.31) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.25) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($3.42) EPS.

Get Passage Bio alerts:

A number of other analysts have also commented on LYRA. Bank of America initiated coverage on Passage Bio in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Passage Bio in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Passage Bio in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of LYRA stock opened at $15.65 on Friday. Passage Bio has a 12 month low of $12.50 and a 12 month high of $22.00.

In other Passage Bio news, Director Edward T. Anderson bought 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.79 per share, for a total transaction of $3,947,500.00. Also, major shareholder Polaris Venture Partners Speci acquired 62,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.79 per share, with a total value of $986,875.00.

About Passage Bio

Lyra Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage therapeutics company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel integrated drug and delivery solutions using XTreo technology platform for the localized treatment of patients with ear, nose, and throat diseases. Its XTreo platform is designed to deliver medicines directly to the affected tissue for sustained periods with a single administration.

Featured Article: How can you know how many shares are floating?

Receive News & Ratings for Passage Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Passage Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.