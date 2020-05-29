Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for Federal Realty Investment Trust Decreased by Analyst (NYSE:FRT)

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) – Research analysts at Capital One Financial decreased their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in a report issued on Wednesday, May 27th. Capital One Financial analyst C. Lucas now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $1.48 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.55. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Federal Realty Investment Trust’s Q3 2020 earnings at $1.39 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.38 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $5.74 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.38 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.43 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.45 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.45 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $5.71 EPS.

FRT has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in a research report on Friday, March 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $149.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.00.

NYSE FRT opened at $80.44 on Friday. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $64.11 and a 52 week high of $141.35. The company has a current ratio of 4.79, a quick ratio of 4.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The stock has a market cap of $6.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.21 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $76.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.68.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.83). Federal Realty Investment Trust had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 37.27%. The firm had revenue of $231.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $229.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.56 EPS. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 22nd will be paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.22%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 19th. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.35%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRT. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Capital Square LLC acquired a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Motco acquired a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 84.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Federal Realty Investment Trust

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long term, sustainable growth through investing in densely populated, affluent communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

