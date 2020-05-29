Trexquant Investment LP Makes New Investment in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL)

Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 3,971 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $448,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ROLL. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in RBC Bearings by 59.8% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 949 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC increased its stake in RBC Bearings by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 1,819 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RBC Bearings in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Permanens Capital L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of RBC Bearings in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of RBC Bearings in the first quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Institutional investors own 96.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ROLL. BidaskClub upgraded RBC Bearings from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 23rd. SunTrust Banks dropped their price target on RBC Bearings from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded RBC Bearings from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors upgraded RBC Bearings from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $119.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.25.

Shares of RBC Bearings stock opened at $138.23 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.32 and a beta of 1.25. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $77.63 and a fifty-two week high of $185.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 5.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $121.80 and a 200 day moving average of $147.94.

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.33. The company had revenue of $185.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $182.72 million. RBC Bearings had a return on equity of 11.93% and a net margin of 17.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.33 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that RBC Bearings Incorporated will post 4.02 EPS for the current year.

RBC Bearings Profile

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in North America, Europe, Asia, and Latin America. It operates in four segments: Plain Bearings, Roller Bearings, Ball Bearings, and Engineered Products. The Plain Bearings segment produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings that are primarily used to rectify inevitable misalignments in various mechanical components, such as aircraft controls, helicopter rotors, or in heavy mining and construction equipment.

