Trexquant Investment LP Takes Position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XSLV)

Posted by on May 29th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XSLV) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 13,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $461,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 123.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $78,000.

NYSEARCA:XSLV opened at $33.91 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.55. Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF has a fifty-two week low of $27.41 and a fifty-two week high of $51.65.

Recommended Story: Call Option Volume

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XSLV)

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Trexquant Investment LP Takes Position in Boston Private Financial Hldg Inc
Trexquant Investment LP Takes Position in Boston Private Financial Hldg Inc
Trexquant Investment LP Makes New Investment in James River Group Holdings Ltd
Trexquant Investment LP Makes New Investment in James River Group Holdings Ltd
Trexquant Investment LP Makes New Investment in RBC Bearings Incorporated
Trexquant Investment LP Makes New Investment in RBC Bearings Incorporated
Trexquant Investment LP Purchases Shares of 8,789 Global Blood Therapeutics Inc
Trexquant Investment LP Purchases Shares of 8,789 Global Blood Therapeutics Inc
Trexquant Investment LP Buys Shares of 23,926 Scorpio Tankers Inc.
Trexquant Investment LP Buys Shares of 23,926 Scorpio Tankers Inc.
Trexquant Investment LP Takes Position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF
Trexquant Investment LP Takes Position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report