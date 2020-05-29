Trexquant Investment LP Takes Position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XSLV)

Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XSLV) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 13,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $461,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF by 123.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the period. Smithfield Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $78,000.

NYSEARCA:XSLV opened at $33.91 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.55. Invesco S&P SmallCap Low Volatility ETF has a fifty-two week low of $27.41 and a fifty-two week high of $51.65.

