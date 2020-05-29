Trexquant Investment LP Grows Position in Meritage Homes Corp (NYSE:MTH)

Trexquant Investment LP raised its position in shares of Meritage Homes Corp (NYSE:MTH) by 69.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,660 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 5,168 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Meritage Homes were worth $462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Meritage Homes by 109.6% during the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 457 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new position in Meritage Homes during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in Meritage Homes by 37.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 694 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Meritage Homes by 452.6% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 746 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in Meritage Homes by 1,065.7% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 781 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 714 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.90% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director R. Odell Michael sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total transaction of $335,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,013,950 over the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MTH stock opened at $71.27 on Friday. Meritage Homes Corp has a 52-week low of $25.24 and a 52-week high of $78.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 9.05 and a current ratio of 9.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.04, a P/E/G ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 1.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $52.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.37.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.57. Meritage Homes had a return on equity of 15.47% and a net margin of 7.68%. The firm had revenue of $890.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $855.54 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. Meritage Homes’s quarterly revenue was up 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Meritage Homes Corp will post 4.98 EPS for the current year.

MTH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Meritage Homes from $76.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. ValuEngine lowered Meritage Homes from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Meritage Homes in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised Meritage Homes from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Cfra lowered their price objective on Meritage Homes from $87.00 to $65.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.78.

Meritage Homes Corporation designs and builds single-family homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers. The company also offers luxury homes; and title insurance and closing/settlement services to its homebuyers.

