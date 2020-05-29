Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) Shares Acquired by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP grew its stake in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) by 89.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,411 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,562 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co lifted its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 6,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Whirlpool in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,500,000. 98.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Whirlpool from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a report on Sunday, May 3rd. Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Whirlpool in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on Whirlpool from $94.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Whirlpool from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Whirlpool from $100.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “average” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $124.78.

In related news, EVP Shengpo Wu purchased 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $101.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $721,948. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

WHR stock opened at $121.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $129.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.80 billion, a PE ratio of 8.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.98. Whirlpool Co. has a 1 year low of $64.00 and a 1 year high of $163.64.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82. The business had revenue of $4.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 billion. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 25.56% and a net margin of 4.33%. The business’s revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.11 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Whirlpool Co. will post 9.85 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%. Whirlpool’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.00%.

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking appliances and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories.

