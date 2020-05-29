Trexquant Investment LP Takes $470,000 Position in Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA)

Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,595 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $470,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Pegasystems by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 35,187 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,803,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of Pegasystems by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 10,264 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $818,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pegasystems by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 193,347 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,400,000 after purchasing an additional 43,139 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Pegasystems during the fourth quarter worth $1,502,000. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in Pegasystems by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 1,149,466 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $91,555,000 after buying an additional 82,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of Pegasystems from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Sidoti assumed coverage on shares of Pegasystems in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $116.00 target price on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Pegasystems in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Pegasystems in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pegasystems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, May 23rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.86.

In other news, SVP Leon Trefler sold 607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.17, for a total value of $40,772.19. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $901,421.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Richard H. Jones sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.70, for a total transaction of $812,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,052,328.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 24,514 shares of company stock worth $1,824,933. Corporate insiders own 51.89% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PEGA opened at $94.11 on Friday. Pegasystems Inc. has a one year low of $38.01 and a one year high of $103.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $82.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04. Pegasystems had a negative net margin of 9.03% and a negative return on equity of 16.20%. The firm had revenue of $265.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $255.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.12) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Pegasystems Inc. will post -1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Pegasystems

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, and supports enterprise software applications in the United States, India, and internationally. It provides Pega Platform, an application development product for clients; and Pega Infinity, a software platform that unifies customer engagement and digital process automation.

