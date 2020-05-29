Trexquant Investment LP Purchases 1,507 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Trexquant Investment LP increased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) by 62.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,925 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,507 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $477,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Evensky & Katz LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 807 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 2,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Broadleaf Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Broadleaf Partners LLC now owns 8,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,323,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 4,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $759,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Sense Advisors Inc. increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. now owns 2,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $152.81 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $139.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $144.95. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $101.93 and a one year high of $163.69.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

