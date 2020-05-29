Trexquant Investment LP Buys 21,064 Shares of Targa Resources Corp (NYSE:TRGP)

Trexquant Investment LP grew its stake in shares of Targa Resources Corp (NYSE:TRGP) by 42.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 70,146 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,064 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Targa Resources were worth $485,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 49.6% in the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 845 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 26,239 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,071,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust boosted its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 6,056 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 108.1% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 643 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,190 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. 84.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Targa Resources alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TRGP. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Targa Resources from $41.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Targa Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Targa Resources from $35.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Targa Resources from $40.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, US Capital Advisors downgraded Targa Resources from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Targa Resources has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.25.

In other Targa Resources news, Director Rene R. Joyce sold 160,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total transaction of $1,120,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 281,820 shares in the company, valued at $1,972,740. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TRGP opened at $18.32 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 3.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.28. Targa Resources Corp has a 1 year low of $3.66 and a 1 year high of $43.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 1st were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently -49.38%.

About Targa Resources

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Marketing. The company engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; gathering, storing, terminaling, and selling crude oil; and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products.

Featured Story: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Targa Resources Corp (NYSE:TRGP).

Receive News & Ratings for Targa Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Targa Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.