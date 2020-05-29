Trexquant Investment LP Invests $488,000 in The Providence Service Co. (NASDAQ:PRSC)

Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of The Providence Service Co. (NASDAQ:PRSC) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 8,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $488,000. Trexquant Investment LP owned 0.07% of The Providence Service at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of The Providence Service by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 369,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,879,000 after purchasing an additional 24,059 shares during the period. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Providence Service by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 326,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,328,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of The Providence Service by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 132,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,819,000 after purchasing an additional 3,215 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Providence Service by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 127,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,533,000 after purchasing an additional 8,706 shares during the period. Finally, Matarin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Providence Service during the first quarter worth about $6,545,000.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Barrington Research assumed coverage on shares of The Providence Service in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $84.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of The Providence Service from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of The Providence Service from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 22nd.

Shares of PRSC opened at $78.11 on Friday. The Providence Service Co. has a one year low of $40.40 and a one year high of $82.43. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 111.59 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

The Providence Service (NASDAQ:PRSC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.30. The Providence Service had a net margin of 0.96% and a return on equity of 8.53%. The business had revenue of $367.29 million during the quarter. Analysts expect that The Providence Service Co. will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About The Providence Service

The Providence Service Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through Non-Emergency Transportation Services (NET Services) and Matrix Investment segments. The NET Services segment offers non-emergency medical transportation services for Medicaid or Medicare eligible members, whose limited mobility or financial resources hinder their ability to access necessary healthcare and social services.

