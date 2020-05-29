Trexquant Investment LP Raises Stock Position in Navient Corp (NASDAQ:NAVI)

Trexquant Investment LP increased its stake in Navient Corp (NASDAQ:NAVI) by 81.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 67,461 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,272 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Navient were worth $511,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NAVI. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Navient by 72.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 77,804 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $899,000 after acquiring an additional 32,720 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Navient by 19.4% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 12,658 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 2,054 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Navient by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 124,998 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,710,000 after buying an additional 18,469 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Navient by 122.1% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 61,373 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $839,000 after buying an additional 33,743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Navient by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 445,216 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,091,000 after buying an additional 34,270 shares in the last quarter. 95.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ NAVI opened at $7.69 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.27. Navient Corp has a 12 month low of $4.07 and a 12 month high of $15.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.70, a current ratio of 10.48 and a quick ratio of 10.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 1.91.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The credit services provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.26). Navient had a net margin of 7.24% and a return on equity of 18.83%. The company had revenue of $297.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $287.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.58 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Navient Corp will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.32%. Navient’s payout ratio is currently 24.24%.

In other news, Director Frederick Arnold bought 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.66 per share, for a total transaction of $43,290.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark L. Heleen bought 7,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.77 per share, for a total transaction of $49,082.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 16,750 shares of company stock worth $115,143 in the last ninety days. 1.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens raised shares of Navient from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Navient in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Navient from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Navient in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Navient from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.86.

Navient Corporation provides education loan management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare, and government clients at the federal, state, and local levels in the United States. It operates in three segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, and Business Processing. The company holds and acquires Federal Family Education Loan Program loans that are insured or guaranteed by state or not-for-profit agencies; and performs servicing and asset recovery services on its own loan portfolio, and federal education loans owned by the United States Department of Education and other institutions.

