Trexquant Investment LP Acquires Shares of 4,680 Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $509,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SNA. Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Snap-on by 480.0% in the first quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 832,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,573,000 after purchasing an additional 688,831 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Snap-on in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $104,320,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Snap-on by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,859,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $653,837,000 after purchasing an additional 393,396 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Snap-on by 4.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,742,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,033,000 after purchasing an additional 197,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its position in Snap-on by 68.6% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 419,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,136,000 after purchasing an additional 170,900 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.78% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SNA. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Snap-on in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Northcoast Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Snap-on from $169.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. ValuEngine raised Snap-on from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Snap-on presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $172.50.

Shares of SNA stock opened at $133.75 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.38, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s fifty day moving average is $122.78 and its 200 day moving average is $145.24. Snap-on Incorporated has a twelve month low of $90.72 and a twelve month high of $172.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $852.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $877.72 million. Snap-on had a return on equity of 19.64% and a net margin of 17.83%. Snap-on’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.01 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Snap-on Incorporated will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 21st will be paid a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. Snap-on’s payout ratio is 35.24%.

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial and Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, and Repair Systems & Information Group segments. The company offers hand tools, including wrenches, sockets, ratchet wrenches, pliers, screwdrivers, punches and chisels, saws and cutting tools, pruning tools, torque measuring instruments, and other products; power tools, such as cordless, pneumatic, hydraulic, and corded tools; and tool storage products comprising tool chests, roll cabinets, and other products.

