Trexquant Investment LP Acquires Shares of 17,631 Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHB)

Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHB) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 17,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $515,000. Trexquant Investment LP owned about 0.58% of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SPHB. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $325,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF in the fourth quarter worth $600,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 540.8% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 167,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,812,000 after purchasing an additional 141,350 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF by 976.2% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 4,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF in the fourth quarter worth $188,000.

SPHB stock opened at $38.86 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF has a 1-year low of $24.48 and a 1-year high of $48.24. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $33.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.11.

Featured Article: Marijuana Stocks Investing Considerations



Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 High Beta ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.