36,585 Shares in 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) Bought by Trexquant Investment LP

Posted by on May 29th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 36,585 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $507,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EGHT. CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in 8X8 during the 1st quarter worth about $197,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in 8X8 by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 194,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,694,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in 8X8 by 46.7% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,733 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 2,461 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in 8X8 by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,506,557 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,461,000 after acquiring an additional 328,976 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in 8X8 by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 316,140 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,382,000 after acquiring an additional 5,603 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.54% of the company’s stock.

EGHT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stephens reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of 8X8 in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on 8X8 from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on 8X8 from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Northland Securities decreased their price objective on 8X8 from $29.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on 8X8 from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.29.

In other news, CFO Steven Gatoff sold 2,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.65, for a total value of $34,332.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,234 shares in the company, valued at $436,796.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dejan Deklich sold 7,981 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.16, for a total value of $113,010.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $700,042.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,613 shares of company stock valued at $190,134 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EGHT opened at $14.94 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.59 and a beta of 1.02. 8×8, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.70 and a 12 month high of $26.67.

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The technology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $121.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.33 million. 8X8 had a negative return on equity of 57.92% and a negative net margin of 38.63%. The business’s revenue was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.09) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that 8×8, Inc. will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

About 8X8

8×8, Inc provides cloud-based, enterprise-class software solutions. The Company’s solutions are delivered through Software as a Service (SaaS) business model. Its segments include Americas and Europe. Its software platform brings together cloud, mobile, collaboration, video and data science technologies.

Recommended Story: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for 8X8 (NYSE:EGHT)

Receive News & Ratings for 8X8 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 8X8 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Trexquant Investment LP Takes $470,000 Position in Pegasystems Inc.
Trexquant Investment LP Takes $470,000 Position in Pegasystems Inc.
Trexquant Investment LP Purchases 1,507 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF
Trexquant Investment LP Purchases 1,507 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF
Trexquant Investment LP Makes New Investment in Linde PLC
Trexquant Investment LP Makes New Investment in Linde PLC
Trexquant Investment LP Buys 21,064 Shares of Targa Resources Corp
Trexquant Investment LP Buys 21,064 Shares of Targa Resources Corp
Trexquant Investment LP Boosts Holdings in Fluor Co.
Trexquant Investment LP Boosts Holdings in Fluor Co.
Trexquant Investment LP Invests $488,000 in The Providence Service Co.
Trexquant Investment LP Invests $488,000 in The Providence Service Co.


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report