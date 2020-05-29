Trexquant Investment LP Purchases New Holdings in Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB)

Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 34,265 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $509,000. Trexquant Investment LP owned about 0.07% of Berkshire Hills Bancorp at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 41.5% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,071 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 32.4% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,823 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 3,139 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 33.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,980 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513 shares during the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $214,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. lifted its stake in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 7.3% during the first quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 14,536 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. DA Davidson cut Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Compass Point downgraded shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Berkshire Hills Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.25.

Shares of NYSE:BHLB opened at $11.45 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.68 and a 200-day moving average of $24.10. The company has a market capitalization of $621.00 million, a PE ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.15 and a 52-week high of $33.72.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The savings and loans company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.57). The company had revenue of $92.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.73 million. Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a net margin of 9.42% and a return on equity of 5.81%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Berkshire Hills Bancorp

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Berkshire Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit accounts, including demand deposit, NOW, regular savings, money market savings, time certificates of deposit, and retirement deposit accounts; and loans, such as commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, consumer, and residential mortgage loans.

