8,861 Shares in Emergent Biosolutions Inc (NYSE:EBS) Purchased by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Emergent Biosolutions Inc (NYSE:EBS) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 8,861 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $513,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ballast Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Emergent Biosolutions in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Emergent Biosolutions in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in Emergent Biosolutions during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. First Bank & Trust lifted its position in Emergent Biosolutions by 1,105.7% during the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,049 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares during the period. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC bought a new position in Emergent Biosolutions during the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EBS opened at $81.98 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $75.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 3.03 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The stock has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a PE ratio of 63.06 and a beta of 1.25. Emergent Biosolutions Inc has a 1 year low of $39.11 and a 1 year high of $90.00.

Emergent Biosolutions (NYSE:EBS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01. The firm had revenue of $192.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $198.79 million. Emergent Biosolutions had a net margin of 6.15% and a return on equity of 14.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.13) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Emergent Biosolutions Inc will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Adam Havey sold 7,972 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $478,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,986 shares in the company, valued at $2,279,160. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Fuad El-Hibri sold 37,362 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.13, for a total transaction of $2,283,939.06. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,413,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,405,421.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 209,204 shares of company stock valued at $13,807,925. 14.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Emergent Biosolutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. Chardan Capital increased their price objective on shares of Emergent Biosolutions from $71.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Emergent Biosolutions from $67.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of Emergent Biosolutions from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of Emergent Biosolutions from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.00.

Emergent BioSolutions Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on the provision of specialty products for civilian and military populations that address accidental, intentional, and naturally occurring public health threats (PHTs). Its products address PHTs, including chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosives; emerging infectious diseases; travelers' diseases; and opioids.

